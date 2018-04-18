

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say they have identified two persons of interest after more than $2,000 worth of perfume was stolen from businesses in Cole Harbour and Dartmouth.

Police issued photos of a man and a woman Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Over the past two months, police say large quantities of perfume have been stolen from the businesses.

In both cases, police say a woman enters the store while on her cellphone and approaches a clerk, asking to see the fragrances at the back counter.

While this is happening, a man enters the store and goes towards the fragrance counter.

Police say he proceeds to place a large quantity of fragrances into a black bag with white stripes and leaves.

Police say the man and woman in the photos have been identified. There is no word on possible charges at this time.



