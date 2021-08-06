WHITNEY PIER, N.S. -- A rash of recent robberies in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has some store employees on edge – and police looking for suspects.

According to Robert Walsh, Chief of the Cape Breton Regional Police, there have been five robberies in the area over the past week. Some took place in broad daylight.

"Three of the incidents have resulted in arrests and charges. The other two are still under investigation," Walsh told CTV Atlantic.

At the Pier Discount Dollar Store in Whitney Pier, N.S., a building best known for the mural of community pride on the building's side, a man approached the front counter with a knife midday Thursday and robbed the till. Friday morning, staff were still feeling uneasy.

"Fear… of what happened, and fear that you might be killed or might be hurt," said store co-owner Steve Nagy, describing the feelings among those who were working when the robbery took place.

The police chief doesn't disagree. It's a lot of robberies in a short period of time for a municipality of Cape Breton's size. But he says there is nothing to suggest any particular underlying reason behind the recent crime spree. Though he admits there could be an element of copycatting.

"We have no reason to believe that they are connected in any way. However, we are actively investigating and we believe that they are isolated incidents," Walsh said.

One of the crimes in which an arrest was made was a weekend incident where police say a woman robbed a taxi at gunpoint, then stole it.

A short time later, they say the vehicle was found in the parking lot of a Membertou gas station, and the suspect was found lying on a sidewalk a short distance away.

Back at the Pier Discount Dollar Store, staff have been sharing surveillance photos they say show the suspect.

"In my opinion, it's the socioeconomic status of Cape Breton fueled with a combination of drug addiction and it's people just trying to get money fast," said Nagy, when asked why he felt the rash of robberies had taken place.

Police Chief Walsh says the two remaining investigations are moving in the right direction, and they're asking the public to come forward with any tips.