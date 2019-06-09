

The Canadian Press





PERTH-ANDOVER, N.B. - Police in western New Brunswick are asking for the public's help to identify a man with a possible weapon in Perth-Andover.

RCMP responded Friday evening to a call of a man with what appeared to be a firearm walking near Grierson Street.

People attending an event at the nearby Royal Canadian Legion were told to stay inside while police searched for a suspect.

They were allowed to leave a few hours later after police searched the area but were unable to find anyone.

The suspect was described as being short and bald, wearing jeans, no shirt but with a grey T-shirt wrapped around his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.