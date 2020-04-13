HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was set on fire at Dartmouth High School.

At 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police received a call of a vehicle on fire at 95 Victoria Rd. in Dartmouth.

When police and fire arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. It appeared that the vehicle had struck the school.

Police say they believe the fire was deliberately set. They also discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the engine bonnet of the vehicle.

When police contacted the owner of the vehicle, they determined the vehicle had been stolen overnight.

There was minimal damage to the school as a result of the fire.

Police ask anyone who may have any information about the vehicle or the origin of the bullet holes to contact police or Crime Stoppers.