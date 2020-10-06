HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon in Halifax.

Police say at approximately 12:20 p.m., they were called to a robbery that had just occurred at the RBC Royal Bank located at 5805 Almon Street.

According to police, a man entered the bank and demanded money. He fled the area on foot after being given an amount of cash by the employees. There was no weapon seen and no one reported any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man approximately 6' tall, 160-175 pounds. He was wearing a navy-blue hooded sweater with white lettering, a black vest and mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Police or Crime Stoppers.