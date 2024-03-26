ATLANTIC
    • Police investigate homicide in Dartmouth

    Halifax police investigate a suspicious death on Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, N.S. (Joel LeBlanc/CTV Atlantic) Halifax police investigate a suspicious death on Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, N.S. (Joel LeBlanc/CTV Atlantic)
    The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a homicide in Dartmouth Monday morning.

    Police responded to a report of a disturbance in an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive around 7:10 a.m.

    Officers said they located a man inside the building who was deceased.

    According to police, a 47-year-old man, who was known to the deceased, was arrested at the scene. The man was released later that day without charges.

    The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and has ruled the manner of death to be a homicide.

    Investigators said they believe this was not a random incident and are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

    Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

