Summerside Police Service is investigating after a video started circulating online of a student allegedly making a threat.

Police say the video was posted on social media and it stated the threat would be carried out at Three Oaks Senior High School Friday.

Investigators are speaking with students and staff about the video, but so far, no one has actually seen it.

Police ask anyone who has viewed the video or has information regarding the alleged threat to contact them.

Police say the student who allegedly made the threat has been identified and they do not have anything to substantiate the threat at this time.