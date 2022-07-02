Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth: HRP
Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of gunshots in the area of Canso Lane in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police responded to the area around 10:07 p.m. Friday where they located a crime scene.
Police say no injuries were reported, nor is any suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
