Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes

It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.

High winds on Saturday

A weather front crossing the region Saturday will increase the pressure gradient between the Maritimes and create high pressure over the southeastern U.S. It is that pressure gradient that will drive a high and gusty northwest wind on Saturday.

Expect widespread sustained winds of 20 to 40 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h. The western half of Nova Scotia will be even windier with peak gusts reaching 60 to 80 km/h. A special weather statement is issued for those parts of the province as the gusts are just shy of the warning criteria of 90 km/h.

The windy weather will be accompanied by showers that will be most widespread across northern/eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and northern/eastern Nova Scotia, with a chance of showers elsewhere in the region.

High and gusty northwest winds are expected across the region on Saturday.

Brisk and blustery Sunday

The wind diminishes in the Maritimes Saturday night into Sunday morning but remains blustery.

Northwest winds on Sunday will sustain speeds of 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected and it will be cool - with high temperatures mostly in the range of 9 to 14 degrees.

Sunday may be the best weather day of the long weekend. Even then, it is expected to be brisk and blustery.

Rain and showers return Monday

A low pressure system is expected to move out of the northeastern U.S. and across New Brunswick on Monday.

Rain will develop for New Brunswick with lighter rain/showers expected for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Rain totals expected for New Brunswick are 20 to 40 mm generally, with some localized amounts of 40 to 70 mm possible. Rain amounts for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are expected to be 5 to 15 mm.

Southerly winds turning westerly with gusts of 40 to 70 km/h are expected to accompany the wet weather.

