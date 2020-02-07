ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Labrador police are investigating the sudden death of a 22-year-old inmate.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP said today the man from Natuashish was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday.

Police say he was transported from the Labrador Correctional Centre to hospital, where he was pronounced dead that day.

The 22-year-old's death was the second to occur at a provincial jail since November, when 33-year-old Jonathan Henoche died inside Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

Police are investigating Henoche's death as a homicide.

A 2019 investigation into the deaths of four inmates, led by a retired police superintendent, concluded there was a mental health crisis within the province's largest detention facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.