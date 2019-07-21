Featured
Police respond to parking complaints on route to Crystal Crescent Beach
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 2:27PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police say they've been responding to a lot of parking complaints on Sambro Creek Road leading to Crystal Crescent Beach.
Police say people parking on the road near the popular beach need to leave ample room for emergency vehicles and other cars to get by.
On Saturday police say they had to close the road temporarily to clear some of the congestion.