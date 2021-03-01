HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says one person was sent to hospital after a man came into a home, assaulted the resident, and left after starting a fire.

According to police, the incident happened around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday at a home in Lower Sackville, N.S.

RCMP say the victim, who was the only occupant, managed to escape before police arrived and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’7, who wore a dark jacket and a hat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.