Police search for 2 suspects after copper theft in Four Falls, N.B.

The RCMP is searching for two people after significant amounts of copper was stolen from a cell tower in Four Falls, N.B., last month.

Police say a man and woman gained entry to the cell tower near Old Highway 2 by cutting a fence, before stealing a significant amount of copper wire on Oct. 7.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP released photos in hopes someone would recognize them.

At the time of the theft, police say the man was wearing a light-coloured jacket with a hood on, and the woman was wearing striped pants, a jacket, and a headlamp.

The force says the two were driving an ATV, but there was no description of the vehicle.

“The RCMP is warning the public of the dangers of stealing copper wire. Power lines and electrical substations can contain very high voltages of electricity, which should only be handled with the right training and equipment,” reads a news release from RCMP.

“It also poses a significant risk to public safety as it can limit access to 911 and other critical infrastructure.”

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or woman, witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., or has information about the theft to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

