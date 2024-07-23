Police search for two persons of interest after fire at Shediac business: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP in Shediac, N.B., is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a fire at a local business last month.

Shediac RCMP received a report of a fire at a business on Main Street around 4 a.m. on June 25, according to a news release from RCMP.

Through the investigation, police say they determined the fire had been intentionally set inside the business and caused an explosion.

Police are now releasing images of two people who they say were in the area at the time of the incident in the hope someone will recognize them.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

