Police in Moncton are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy who didn’t return home.

Codiac RCMP says Riley Welner was last seen Thursday on Main Street. He was reported missing the same day at around 3:30 p.m.

“Police are following up on several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Riley is described as a five-foot-nine boy weighing 154 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he last seen wearing a plum-coloured jacket, grey hoodie, grey sweatpants and burgundy boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Riley Welner is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.



