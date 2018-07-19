

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for three suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Bedford.

Police responded to the Green Tree Clinic Dispensary on the Bedford Highway around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say three men entered the business and approached a staff member. One suspect showed a firearm and demanded that staff put product and money into duffel bags.

The suspects left the business with an undisclosed amount of product and money and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects are described as three black men dressed in black. They were wearing black hoodies and had their faces partially covered.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.