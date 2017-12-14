

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a man was pepper sprayed in Dartmouth.

Police responded to a weapons complaint on Nantucket Avenue, near the Halifax Transit bus terminal, at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man had been crossing the road near the McDonald’s when he got into a verbal altercation with the occupants of a car that had sped by him.

Police say the people exited the vehicle and one of them sprayed the man with pepper spray.

The men fled the area and the victim headed towards the bus terminal, where he received medical treatment.

The 28-year-old man was treated and released at the scene.

The suspects are described as two black males. They may have been driving a green Honda.