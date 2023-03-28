Police seize vehicles, fine drivers for stunting on Halifax highway
Two men are facing hefty fines and driving suspensions after police say they caught the men stunting on a Halifax-area highway.
Tuesday morning around 7:10 a.m., a Halifax Regional Police officer saw a man driving at a high speed on Highway 102 near Highway 118.
Police say the 54-year-old man was driving 168 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. He was handed a ticket for stunting.
The day before, around 7:20 a.m., an officer saw someone driving fast on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road. Police say they clocked the driver going 153 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
Police gave the 26-year-old man a stunting ticket and summary offence tickets for the following:
- operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
- operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance
- operating an unregistered vehicle
- displaying a plate issued for another vehicle
- passing on the right
Under the Motor Vehicle Act, a stunting charge is automatically laid when a driver is caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. It carries a fine of more than $2,400 and six points are put on the driver’s record.
Both men also received a seven-day driving ban and their vehicles were seized.
Correction
This articled has been edited to correct the spelling of stunting.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals to go after predatory lending in today's budget, invest in dental care plan
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table a federal budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which a federal source says will include plans to go after predatory lending and more details on dental care as part of a pitch to make life more affordable.
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
Russian whose daughter drew anti-war picture gets two years' jail but flees
A Russian who was investigated by police after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in a penal colony on charges of discrediting the armed forces.
Some Flair customers say they're owed more after plane seizures, flight cancellations
Flair Airlines said Monday it has reimbursed virtually all 1,900 passengers whose flights were cancelled after the seizure of four of the carrier's planes earlier this month, but some customers say they are owed more money.
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
Here's why advocates want 'femicide' in Canada's Criminal Code
Advocates against women's violence are urging the government to add femicide to the Criminal Code, saying it would bring further awareness to the term and the tragedies it describes.
Toronto
-
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
-
5 planets will align across the night sky tonight. How to see them in Ontario
Five planets will form a line across the evening sky just after sunset on Tuesday. Here are some tips for viewing the alignment and where best to see them in Ontario:
-
Ryan Reynolds to build 'massive' production studio in Ontario, government says
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is set to build a new production studio in Markham, Ont., the government said.
Calgary
-
Teen girl shot and killed in northeast Calgary
A teenage girl was shot and killed in northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
'A miracle': Advocate says help being planned for victims of Calgary house explosion
A leader in Calgary's South Sudanese community says efforts will be made to provide financial help to 10 people seriously injured in a house explosion.
-
Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Martindale
One woman was sent to hospital on Tuesday after an early morning stabbing.
Montreal
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
Group finds 79 per cent of Airbnb listings in Quebec last month not certified
According to a report by housing rights group RCLALQ, 79 per cent of the 29,482 rentals offered on Airbnb in Quebec in February were not certified.
-
Montreal single-use plastics ban comes into effect, covering range of products
A Montreal municipal bylaw banning the use of single-use plastic items comes into effect today, with glasses, stir sticks, straws and utensils among the items that will be prohibited.
Edmonton
-
Man still in hospital after police-involved shooting in Red Deer
Alberta's police watchdog has released more information about an incident that started in a Walmart parking lot, and led to an officer-involved shooting.
-
Slain Edmonton officers Jordan and Ryan remembered at procession, regimental funeral
Family and friends of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute gathered in downtown Edmonton Monday to say goodbye to their loved ones.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury murder trial jury expected to begin deliberations
After five weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury of 13 is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial.
-
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash north east of London
Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.
-
Teens arrested after armed robbery in London
Two London teens are charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police. On Saturday, a youth made arrangements to meet a previous employer in a parking lot on Southdale Road east around 11 p.m.
-
Unexpected highway closure near St. Thomas
Commuters travelling in south St. Thomas had some unexpected headaches Tuesday morning. Two major roadways were part of emergency closures in the southeast part of the city.
Winnipeg
-
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
-
Murder charge laid following fatal apartment fire
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman following an apartment fire in January.
-
Calls for Winnipeg police board chair to step down over use of 'thin blue line' image
A police abolitionist group is calling on a Winnipeg city councillor to apologize and step down as police board chair after using what some consider to be a divisive symbol in a tweet earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Fatal fire in Kanata
Ottawa Fire received a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, reporting a fire in a one-storey bungalow in the 200 block of Castlefrank Road, just off Glamorgan Drive.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman gets thousands in credit card charges after hackers lock her out of Facebook page
An Outlook woman has been locked out of her online business’ Facebook page for months and she says she’s starting to lose hope.
-
'They’ve come together as a larger Ukrainian family': Ukrainian refugees finding support in small Sask. centres
As Saskatchewan welcomed the fifth and final flight of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country, volunteers across the province were getting ready for the influx.
-
Saskatoon police on scene of standoff in Mount Royal neighbourhood
The Saskatoon police are on the scene of an apparent standoff in the Mount Royal neighbourhood this morning.
Vancouver
-
'Hairdressers feel this heartbreak right away': Vancouver salon asks locals to watch for costly stolen items
A Vancouver hairstylist is asking locals to be on the lookout for tools that were stolen from the salon she works at over the weekend.
-
Fire breaks out in New Westminster, displacing residents of apartment building
Dozens of New Westminster residents have been displaced by a fire that broke out at an apartment building Monday evening.
-
Vancouver city council considers tighter rules on bear spray sales amid spike in violence
Vancouver city council is considering cracking down on the sale of bear spray.
Regina
-
Canada Border Services Agency reinstates regular hours at 10 Sask. ports of entry
As of Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reinstating their regular hours of service at 39 land ports of entry and three air ports of entry (POE), including 10 Saskatchewan POEs.
-
Weyburn musician gets three 'yeses' from American Idol judges
Weyburn, Sask. musician Brayden King revealed he will be going through to the Hollywood round of American Idol after receiving three "yeses" from the judges following his audition.
-
Regina police say 'break-in instruments' were seized in traffic stop
Police say several charges were laid after officers found a stolen vehicle roaming the streets of Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to announce plan for access to diabetes drug Ozempic, hyped for weight loss
British Columbia's health minister plans to announce how the government will ensure patients in the province will have secure access to the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic.
-
Fundraiser launched for 'starving' dogs found on remote B.C. island
Fish farm workers on northern Vancouver Island are trying to unravel a mystery surrounding a pair of abandoned dogs found on a remote island.
-
'We call it the barn': Homemade rink helps train Vancouver Island hockey star
On Vancouver Island, a young hockey star is turning heads and preparing for his future, all while practising at a backyard rink located in a barn.