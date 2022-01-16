Police ticket 11 people for COVID violations following party in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police issued 11 tickets Sunday morning to people who allegedly failed to follow the Health Protection Act.

Police say they were called to a party in a residence in the 6000 block of Bayers Road around 12:41 a.m.

Once there, police say they handed out 11 summary offence tickets.

Each ticket carries a fine of $2,422.00.

In Nova Scotia, indoor and outdoor informal gatherings are currently limited to 10 people from the same household or a consistent social group as the province continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 infections.