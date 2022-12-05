Police trying to identify suspect in Halifax stabbing case

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a stabbing over the weekend.

The investigation began around 9 p.m. Friday when Halifax Regional Police received a report of a stabbing in the 5000 block of Salter Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to HRP, the suspect approached two men he didn’t know. He allegedly assaulted one man before stabbing the other and fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late teens or early twenties, about five-foot-ten with a thin build and short dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with white writing, black and grey pants, and red boots.

Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect, or who captured video footage of the incident, to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.