MONCTON -- The Beausejour Family Crisis Centre in Shediac recently added a new member to their team who helps provide comfort and emotional support to victims of crime and abuse.

Marielle is a three-year-old poodle who is your typical goofy canine, but she's also settling into her new support role with ease.

"She's a bouncy, fun, playful poodle," said Kristal Leblanc, Marielle's primary handler.

But when Marielle's vest goes on, the pup has a very important job at the Beausejour Family Crisis Centre in Shediac.

"Her job is to assist vulnerable victims of crime, children, and adults as they have to navigate the criminal justice process," said Leblanc.

Marielle is a justice-facility dog. She offers a sense of comfort to those who require her services during a difficult time.

"So that would mean anything from providing support in a space like today in the RCMP comfort room, when people first do their statement," said Leblanc. "Also … if it's a victim of sexual assault, being there for a forensic medical exam, as well as being with them through the entire courthouse process."

Marielle graduated from rigorous training at the Lions Foundation of Canada in Oakville, Ont. last April.

She is one of only 46 courthouse dogs in Canada -- and the only dog providing justice support in New Brunswick.

"What courthouse dogs do, and what Marielle can do, is she lowers heart rate, blood pressure and decreases your cortisol, which is your fight-or-flight response," Leblanc said.

Leblanc says Marielle is trained to sit quietly at the feet of the victim while in the courtroom.

"Not only does she create a better atmosphere for children and adults as they navigate the process, but it in fact leads to better recall, which would mean better justice," Leblanc said.

Leblanc says the response to Marielle's support has been overwhelmingly positive -- especially from children.

"They'll go to school and say, 'this is Marielle,' and they'll take pictures and say, 'I got to be with her,' and, 'she's my friend,' and, 'I got to have her when I was there today,' and it just kind of takes away the scary process and makes it more enjoyable for them, that's for sure."