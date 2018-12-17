

CTV Atlantic





A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he was allegedly caught driving at more than double the speed limit and almost struck a police vehicle in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

Police clocked the car at 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Officers pulled the driver over on Reeves Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police allege the Port Hawkesbury teen also sped through a red light and nearly struck a police vehicle.

The boy is facing charges of stunting, operating a motor vehicle under the age of 16, and failing to stop at a red light.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

The teen is due to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Feb. 25.