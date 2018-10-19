

Legal cannabis is new to New Brunswick, but our neighbours in the state of Maine have had similar possession laws for well over a year.

Despite these developments, there hasn't been any rush to buy weed across the border in either direction, because the border remains a barrier.

Smoke on the Water is among a growing number of pot dispensaries in the state of Maine, where the retail landscape is a lot different from what has developed in the Maritimes.

The shops are privately owned and operated and a lot of the shopkeepers grow their own supply.

There are also significant differences in the law, including the age limit.

“Basically, anyone in the state of Maine over the age of 21 can possess it,” said dispensary employee Kim McClintick.

The biggest difference is individuals can have more in their possession – two-and-a-half times the legal amount in Canada.

Two years ago, a referendum on pot possession narrowly passed in the state of Maine.

Last year, the new law went into effect making Maine the ninth state to legalize possession.

"It's working out for us,” said dispensary owner Gary Young. “It's a little slow going because of the regulations they've put on us. You are only allowed to grow so much pot at a time and, so when you run out, you're out, and that hurts your business.”

This week, Maine is watching the Maritimes very closely.

“Canada's got it made; they really do,” Young said. “The Canadians, I love them to bits. That's the reason why I love this border.”

Though a few blocks away, at the river separating both countries, prohibition remains very much in effect.

There are new signs at border crossings that warn travellers, it remains illegal to transport cannabis to or from the United States.

Some residents say the barrier needs to be replaced by cross border cooperation.

"On both sides of the border, put them to work getting this to be a booming industry,” said Calais, Maine, resident Andrew Pappas. “It will bring a lot of money to both our economies and both our economies need it.”

Back at Smoke on the Water, there are similar sentiments.

"For as close as we are, it seems like two separate worlds,” McClintick said.

So with apologies to Deep Purple, you can smoke on both sides of the water, you just can't bring it across the water.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.