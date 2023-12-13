Power restoration work continues in the Maritimes after windstorm

Power companies across the Maritimes continue to work restoring electricity to thousands of customers left in the dark after a powerful windstorm raged through the region.

Monday's storm saw wind gusts reach 120 kilometres per hour in Cape Breton, while the strongest winds in New Brunswick reached 104 kilometres per hour, and 81 kilometres per hour in Prince Edward Island.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still without electricity. At the height of the storm, more than 100,000 customers were without power.

NB Power reported outages affecting nearly 4,000 customers Wednesday morning, and only five Maritime Electric customers were without power on P.E.I.

With files from The Canadian Press