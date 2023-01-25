Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in April

An MLA who made history as the first African Nova Scotian woman to serve as Deputy Speaker is leaving her post and politics altogether.

Preston MLA Angela Simmonds made the announcement in a news release Wednesday afternoon, noting her resignation will take effect on Apr. 1.

“For me, this decision is necessary to stretch out the legacy of changemakers, lifting up new voices while also preserving my own,” Simmonds said in the release.

Before becoming a politician, Simmonds was a lawyer and social justice advocate. She also served as the executive director of the Land Titles Initiative.

Simmonds, who was one of four Black Canadians elected in the 2021 provincial election, went on to run for the Liberal Party leadership in 2022 to succeed Iain Rankin. Her bid to become the first Black leader of a major political party in Atlantic Canada, and first female leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, fell short when she lost to Zach Churchill.

A mother of three, Simmonds introduced legislation in 2021 known as the Dismantling Racism and Hate Act. The bill, which passed in April 2022, forces the provincial government to collect data on systemic hate, inequity and racism while also tabling annual progress reports on achieving equity and anti-racism.

Moreover, the Act required the provincial government to define racism and hate in law.

In October 2021, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston fired a political staffer for making what he described as “racist comments” about Simmonds on social media while she was acting in her role as justice critic for the N.S. Liberals.

“I’ll be spending these next few months with family and in my community as I work through what comes next for me, continuing to support initiatives of anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion,” said Simmons.

In the release, Churchill called Simmonds a “valued member of our caucus,” one who “stuck true to her principles and values” while serving in the provincial government.

“I have immense respect for her as a colleague and friend, and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the coming months,” said Churchill. “I know she will do great things in her future to better her community and all of Nova Scotia.”