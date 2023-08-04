Price of gas, diesel increases in N.S., N.B., no change in P.E.I.

The price of gas and diesel increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while prices at the pumps in Prince Edward Island did not change.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 0.8 cents per litre. The new minimum price in the Halifax-area is 184.5 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 186.5 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went up for the second time this week. Diesel increased by 3.8 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 192.2 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 194.1 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change.

Motorists are still paying a minimum price of 183.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island did not change after increasing earlier this week. The minimum price remains 194.2 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 3.2 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 185.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 9.5 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 195.0 cents per litre.