Prince Edward Island's 43rd lieutenant-governor installed at ceremony

An honour guard was on-hand at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown on Thursday as the province held its installation ceremony for its 43rd lieutenant-governor.

Dr. Wassim Salamoun was appointed in August by the Prime Minister's Office.

Salamoun began his career as an otolaryngologist (a surgeon for head and neck issues) in Summerside in 1989. He served as the medical director for Prince County Hospital from 2006 to 2015. He acted as medical director for hospitals in western P.E.I. before retiring in 2022.

“I would like to congratulate His Honour, Dr. Wassim Salamoun, for becoming P.E.I.’s 43rd Lieutenant Governor. His extensive professional career and community involvement will serve him well as he assumes his new role and duties at Government House," said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King.

The Honourable Dr. Wassim Salamoun is installed as the 43rd lieutenant-governor of Prince Edward Island. (CTV Atlantic/Leo Carter)

Salamoun is replacing Antionette Perry, who has served in the role since October 2017.

"I would also like to thank Honourable Antoinette Perry for her dedicated work in the last seven years and I wish her good luck in her next chapter,” said King.

The lieutenant-governor acts as representative for the King of Canada and grants Royal Assent to provincial laws. They serve terms of at least five years.

