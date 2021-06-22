THOMPSON STATION, N.S. -- An estimated 40 to 50 people blocked traffic in both directions of the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday night to protest Nova Scotia's travel restrictions on travellers from New Brunswick.

The protest was designed to force the Nova Scotia government to change the border restrictions for travellers from New Brunswick.

After New Brunswick's decision to re-open to the rest of the country, Nova Scotia brought in quarantine requirements for people coming in from New Brunswick.

Crowds gather along Nova Scotia highway, holding back traffic. This is in response to NS Premier effectively bursting the Atlantic Bubble just hours ahead of reopening. ⁦@CTVNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/Pu9S1EVpoo — Todd Battis (@battisctv) June 22, 2021

Nova Scotia RCMP say that Highway 104 at Exit 7 was closed in both directions because of the protest.

"Traffic is being diverted through Exit 7 onto Highway 4," the Mounties said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. "The RCMP is asking the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to use caution driving in the area."