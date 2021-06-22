Advertisement
Protesters angry over travel restrictions from N.B. block Trans-Canada highway in Thompson Station, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say that Highway 104 at Exit 7 was closed in both directions because of the protest. (SARAH PLOWMAN / CTV ATLANTIC)
THOMPSON STATION, N.S. -- An estimated 40 to 50 people blocked traffic in both directions of the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday night to protest Nova Scotia's travel restrictions on travellers from New Brunswick.
The protest was designed to force the Nova Scotia government to change the border restrictions for travellers from New Brunswick.
After New Brunswick's decision to re-open to the rest of the country, Nova Scotia brought in quarantine requirements for people coming in from New Brunswick.
"Traffic is being diverted through Exit 7 onto Highway 4," the Mounties said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. "The RCMP is asking the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to use caution driving in the area."