ST. STEPHEN, N.B. -- Protestors gathered in New Brunswick's Charlotte County on Friday to voice concerns over the Trudeau government's ban on assault-style weapons in Canada.

They disagree with the way the legislation was brought forward, and feel as though they're being targeted.

The protestors lined a section of King Street to demonstrate their disapproval.

"What they've done, they've targeted law-abiding citizens and weapons that are not used," said protester Rod Cumberland.

The rally was organized by Damian Lagace, who says he takes issue with the way the ban was brought forward while the House of Commons far from full capacity.

"To do it through an order in council without a vote in parliament, to me, that's wrong," said Lagace.

"The way the government has gone about it this by using a state of emergency to push a bill such as this, almost seems like it's a targeted assault on us, hunters, and other people in the community who use firearms," said Tanner Anderson, another protester.

The ban does not include typical hunting rifles.

It does include 1,500 models and variants of assault-style weapons, done by changing the classification from non-restricted or restricted class to prohibited -- changes announced following the mass shootings in Nova Scotia.

"These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only, to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time," said Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.

In St. Stephen, some say the focus should instead be on guns smuggled across the border.

"People in the criminal world, I guess, they're the ones you need you need to concentrate, not after the ones that are abiding by the laws," Shaw said.

This likely won't be the last time they'll gather to voice their concerns --- with plans in motion to do this again.