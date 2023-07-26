Province announces funding for Nova Scotians who suffered property damage from flash flooding

Nova Scotians who have suffered property damage from this past weekend’s flash flooding can apply for up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, the province announced Wednesday.

Nova Scotia’s disaster financial assistance program is open to residents, municipalities, small businesses and not-for-profits that have incurred losses from natural disasters that are not covered by insurance.

Applications for funding are open and are available online, at Access Nova Scotia centres, and through local MLA offices.

This afternoon Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and municipal officials will provide an update on the ongoing response to flooding in the region.

The media conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Dartmouth.

More to come.

