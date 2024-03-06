Province-by-province look at snow, freezing rain and rain expected Thursday in the Maritimes

New Brunswick

Rain Wednesday evening quickly turns to snow for northern areas of New Brunswick. The snow is expected to be light in the northernmost areas of the province. By Thursday morning, most of New Brunswick will have turned to a mix of snow and ice pellets. Rain will be turning to freezing rain in the southernmost counties.

A mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and heavy rain is expected for the Maritimes by Thursday morning.

Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain will end from west to east across New Brunswick Thursday afternoon into the evening. The most snow and ice pellet accumulation is expected in central and eastern parts of the province where it could range 15 to 30 cm. The greatest risk of an extended period of ice pellets and freezing rain in southern areas of New Brunswick. That area may also pick up initial rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 mm, which includes a risk of localized flooding.

A northeast wind on Thursday will increase to reach gusts of 30 to 60 km/h. While below wind warning criteria, snow and ice accumulation on tree branches could increase the risks of contact with power lines resulting in scattered outages.

There are numerous weather alerts in effect for the province. A snowfall warning has been issued for Kent County in the east. Special weather statements continue across central and southern areas. A Rain warning issued for the southernmost counties of the province.

Highly varied but impactful amounts of wet, snowy and icy weather are expected.

Nova Scotia

Rain arrives late Wednesday night, becoming heavy Thursday morning. A risk of the rain turning to freezing rain for northern and eastern areas of the province Thursday afternoon into evening. A further risk of patchy freezing rain for the province Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing clear most of Nova Scotia by Friday afternoon. Some further snow is expected in Cape Breton for Friday afternoon.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island should be mostly clear of snowy, icy weather by Thursday evening. A further risk of freezing rain Thursday night for Nova Scotia.

Rain totals of 40 to 80 mm are expected in the province. There will be a risk of localized flooding. The greatest risk of an extended period of freezing rain for Cumberland, Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness and Victoria counties. The remainder of Nova Scotia is expected to turn to a brief period of freezing rain and ice pellets Thursday night into Friday morning. People should watch for icy spots across the province during that time.

A northeast wind on Thursday will increase to reach gusts of 40 to 70 km/h. While below wind warning criteria, if there is an extended period of freezing rain in northern and eastern areas of the province, ice accumulation on tree branches could increase the risk of contact with power lines and outages.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for central and western areas of Nova Scotia. A special weather statement issued for northern and eastern areas.

Prince Edward Island

Rain arrives late Wednesday night but by early Thursday morning will have turned to a mixture of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. The snowy and icy mix of weather continues through the day Thursday before ending Thursday evening.

The most snow and ice pellet accumulation expected in Prince County. Snow and ice pellets could also accumulate into a range of 5 to 15 cm for parts of Queens and Kings counties depending on the nature of the mix. The greatest risk of an extended period of freezing rain for Kings County.

A northeast wind on Thursday will increase to reach gusts of 40 to 70 km/h. While below wind warning criteria, snow and ice accumulation on tree branches could increase the risk of contact with power lines and resulting outages.

Prince County is under a snowfall warning. A special weather statement continues for both Queens and Kings counties.

A risk of a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain across Nova Scotia early Friday morning.

Summary

This is a multi-faceted but impactful weather system for the region. Impacts include a risk of localized flooding in the heaviest of rain with other areas seeing slick road conditions in accumulating snow and ice. Consider postponing non-essential travel in the worst of the weather. Be sure to check frequently on your forecast as many areas are expected to turn from rain over to snowy or icy weather.