Province of N.S. wants people to be aware of blue-green algae heading into warmer weather

An example of a blue-green algae bloom. (Courtesy: Department of Environment and Climate Change) An example of a blue-green algae bloom. (Courtesy: Department of Environment and Climate Change)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island