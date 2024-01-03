ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Public asked to avoid Edmundston's ER as patient surge continues inside New Brunswick hospitals

    Edmundston’s hospital is now on a list of New Brunswick emergency departments to avoid, unless it's an urgent or life-threatening situation.

    The Vitalité Health Network issued an advisory on Wednesday to “reduce traffic” at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, citing “a high volume of patients" and a "high bed occupancy rate" throughout the facility.

    "People visiting the (emergency department) for non-urgent reasons will need to be patient, and expect longer waiting times than usual," said the advisory

    Vitalité did not respond to follow up questions on Wednesday, nor respond to questions about overcrowding inside Caraquet's Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital. On Tuesday, Vitalité said an advisory about the Caraquet hospital's emergency department was still in effect. 

    The Horizon Health Network did not offer any new specific updates about overcrowding at its facilities on Wednesday – including the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, where patients and physicians have voiced concerns about overcrowding during the holidays.

    Horizon issued an advisory on New Years Eve, asking people to "consider their health care options" before going to any of its emergency departments.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News