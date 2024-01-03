Public asked to avoid Edmundston's ER as patient surge continues inside New Brunswick hospitals

Edmundston’s hospital is now on a list of New Brunswick emergency departments to avoid, unless it's an urgent or life-threatening situation.

The Vitalité Health Network issued an advisory on Wednesday to “reduce traffic” at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, citing “a high volume of patients" and a "high bed occupancy rate" throughout the facility.

"People visiting the (emergency department) for non-urgent reasons will need to be patient, and expect longer waiting times than usual," said the advisory.

Vitalité did not respond to follow up questions on Wednesday, nor respond to questions about overcrowding inside Caraquet's Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital. On Tuesday, Vitalité said an advisory about the Caraquet hospital's emergency department was still in effect.

The Horizon Health Network did not offer any new specific updates about overcrowding at its facilities on Wednesday – including the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, where patients and physicians have voiced concerns about overcrowding during the holidays.

Horizon issued an advisory on New Years Eve, asking people to "consider their health care options" before going to any of its emergency departments.

