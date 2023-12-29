ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary

    Campbellton Regional Hospital is pictured in Campbellton, N.B. (Laura Brown/CTV Atlantic) Campbellton Regional Hospital is pictured in Campbellton, N.B. (Laura Brown/CTV Atlantic)

    Capacity issues forced New Brunswick's francophone health authority to ask the public to avoid two of its emergency rooms on Friday unless they need critical care.

    The Vitalite Health Network said emergency departments at the Hopital de l'Enfant-Jesus in Caraquet, and the Campbellton Regional Hospital were experiencing a "high volume of patients" and a "high bed occupancy rate."

    "People who come to the (emergency department) for non-urgent reasons should be patient and expect much longer than usual wait times," the health authority said in a news release.

    The agency said in a followup email that respiratory virus season was "in full effect" and the Christmas holidays made it more difficult for people to access primary care services.

    As of Friday afternoon, all but one of the 13 beds were occupied at the Hopital de l'Enfant-Jesus, the health authority said in an email. The Campbellton Regional Hospital's emergency department was operating at 180 per cent capacity.

    The emergency room at the Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B., will be closed overnight during the holiday period because of nurse shortages.

    "While we are observing higher than normal visitor numbers in Caraquet and in Campbellton, we confirm that all emergency services in other hospitals of the network are operating normally," the health authority said in an email.

    Anyone needing non-critical care should see their family doctor, contact the province's telehealth line or schedule a virtual appointment through eVisitNB, the health agency advised.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News