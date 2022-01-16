Public health asking Nova Scotians to who test positive for COVID-19 to complete online report

Nova Scotians will now be asked to complete the online COVID-19 Report and Support screening form when booking their PCR test or reporting a positive rapid antigen test.

Public health says the form will collect information to help identify people who are eligible for and may benefit from COVID-19 medications and treatments to reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization. It will also be used to identify people who may need additional support from Public Health.

When Nova Scotians book a PCR test or report a positive rapid antigen test, they will be prompted to complete the COVID-19 Report and Support online screening form.

Officials say the information will be shared with public health, the Infectious Diseases COVID-19 care team, and the COVID-19 Community Virtual Care Team to support management and follow-up of priority cases.

For those who complete the form before PCR testing and test negative, public health says their information will not be used further, and will be deleted.