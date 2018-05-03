

Kalin Mitchell fondly recalls watching thunder and lightning storms while growing up in Nanaimo, B.C. He developed a love of weather at a young age, which inspired him to study physics and atmospheric science at the University of British Columbia.

Noting his love of weather and science, and his strong presentation skills, a professor pushed Kalin into meteorology, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Endorsed by the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society, Kalin holds a Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Science from the University of British Columbia. He is also a graduate of the Meteorological Occupational Program, conducted by the Meteorological Services of Canada and Environment Canada.

Kalin has provided expert commentary on weather for various media organizations, including The Weather Network, and Environment Canada. He is now thrilled to be joining the CTV Atlantic team as chief meteorologist, noting a legacy of excellent weather coverage.

The B.C. native and self-proclaimed “beach bum” is also happy to be living in Nova Scotia, citing beautiful, white, sandy beaches and a happening craft beer scene.

In an interview with CTV Atlantic, Kalin reflects on what prompted him to become a meteorologist, and why he has decided to call the Maritimes home.

How and when did you first get interested in weather?

At a pretty young age, somewhere between 10 and 12. I grew up in Nanaimo, B.C. and I remember watching thunderstorms over the Georgia Strait. I got fascinated by lightning, which took me into science. It was like a bolt out of the blue! Then my interest in weather was piqued.

What made you decide to turn that passion into a career?

I think I have one of my university professors to thank for that – Dr. Roland Stull. He noticed my above-average presentation skills and communication skills. He suggested I look into careers that combine forecasting and communication. I do thank him for it because I love it.

You’re originally from B.C. What brought you to the Maritimes? And what made you stay?

My pursuit of becoming a great meteorologist in Canada. My first experience with weather in the Maritimes was working with Environment Canada. We came to love the city, and the weather here is more than enough to keep a meteorologist on their toes.

What is it about Maritime weather that interests you, compared to weather in other parts of the country?

We get everything in the Maritimes. We get nor’easters, blizzards, ice storms and thunderstorms. Plus, the beaches are awesome for me because I’m a beach bum.

What made you decide to make the leap to CTV?

There are a couple reasons. CTV has had a legacy of excellence in weather coverage and a long line of professional meteorologists. To get the opportunity to contribute to part of that legacy, how do you turn that down? Plus the viewers are very engaged with the program. There’s only so much you can fit on a weather map, but if you’re getting feedback from viewers, that boosts your coverage.

What can our viewers expect from you in terms of weather coverage?

They can expect me to continue the excellent weather coverage that has been present here for quite some time. They can expect me to come in and be part of a great weather team, and lead that team. They can also expect me to be very active on social media – I love being engaged with viewers. Everyone loves weather. It’s a Canadian thing!

On a more personal level, you’re a family man. Tell us a little bit about your family.

My wife, Jill, is from B.C. as well, so when we have time off we’re often catching flights across the country. I have a young son, Loch, who’s two years old. He’s very active, a very busy boy. We’re outside a lot, in all weather conditions. If he’s not keeping me busy, my border collie, Echo is keeping me busy.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I spend a lot of time outdoors, going for walks, at dog parks. Like I said, I’m a beach bum. I like to be around the coast. My interests are grilling on the barbecue, reading, and attempting golf. I’m terrible at it, but hopefully over the years I will become better at it. I like all kinds of music. I love the craft beer scene in Nova Scotia and the Maritimes. The weather and my family keep me busy nowadays. I also like to volunteer when I can.

Are you a sports fan? Which teams do you root for?

I’m a big sports fan. Hockey is my #1 – no surprise there, I’m a Canadian! I actually have a cousin, Willie Mitchell, who played in the NHL. He played with the LA Kings and had a great career. He won two Stanley Cups with them. If I was a fan of a team right now, it would be the LA Kings. They have a fond place in my heart still. I’m also a big [Toronto] Blue Jays fan and I love MLS Soccer.

--This interview has been edited and condensed.