Quebec man dies in a single-vehicle collision in New Brunswick

A 69-year old man from Maria, Que., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP says at approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, members of the Chaleur Region RCMP, Allardville fire department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a car crash on Route 134.

Police believe the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over into a wooded area.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene from his injuries.

An RCMP collision Reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.