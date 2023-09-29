Atlantic

    • RCMP arrest three people in relation to an alleged assault and theft of lobster in N.S.

    Police say these suspects stole a crate filled with lobster from a boat in Weymouth North, N.S., and assaulted the owner. (RCMP) Police say these suspects stole a crate filled with lobster from a boat in Weymouth North, N.S., and assaulted the owner. (RCMP)

    RCMP in Digby have arrested three people in relation to an alleged assault and theft of lobster at a wharf in Weymouth North last month.

    RCMP say on Aug. 2 it was reported that four people had stolen a lobster crate filled with lobster from a boat. When the group was confronted by the boat's owner, police say they dumped the lobster into the water and threw the empty crate at the boat owner, allegedly striking them on their arm.

    The four people fled the area by boat.

    On Aug. 30 police released pictures of the individuals involved and on Sept. 18 two men were arrested after turning themselves in.

    Then on Sept. 20, a woman was arrested after turning herself in at the Digby detachment.

    A 24-year-old man from Brighton, N.S. is facing charges for:

    assault with a weapon

    theft under $5,000

    A 34-year-old man, also from Brighton, is facing a charge of theft under $5,000, as is a 54-year-old woman from Harrietsfield, N.S..

    Investigators are still working to identify the fourth person involved in the incident

