HALIFAX -- Eight people are facing drug trafficking charges following what police call a six-month long investigation into cocaine trafficking in southwest Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia RCMP says in January 2021, members of the Shelburne and Yarmouth Street Crime Enforcement Units began investigating drug traffickers in the Shelburne County, Yarmouth County and Meteghan areas.

Between July 5 and July 8, officers arrested seven adults and one youth in connection with the investigation.

Steven Graham Sheppard, 39, of Sand Beach, has been charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking;

Tineasha Lynn Moulaison, 39, of Sand Beach, has been charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order;

Lucille Myrtle Conrad, 59, of Yarmouth, has been charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine;

Ryan James Dedrick, 34, of Yarmouth, has been charged with one count of trafficking cocaine;

Bradley Christopher Whiteway, 23, of Shelburne, has been charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking;

Taylor Elizabeth Boudreau, 28, of Yarmouth, has been charged with one count of trafficking cocaine;

Andre Lee Melanson, 20, of Church Point, has been charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine.

Police say the youth has also been charged with one count of trafficking cocaine and will appear in court at a later date.

The seven adults charged have all been released on conditions and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on September 13.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

The investigation was assisted by members of the Shelburne, Yarmouth Rural, Yarmouth Municipal RCMP Detachments and Nova Scotia RCMP Federal and Serious Organized Crime.