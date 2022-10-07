RCMP find 120K contraband cigarettes during N.B. traffic stop

The New Brunswick RCMP has seized nearly 120,000 contraband cigarettes following a traffic stop near Upper Rexton, N.B.

On October 3, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., members of the New Brunswick RCMP Tactical Traffic Enforcement Unit (TTEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Route 116, near Upper Rexton. The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Moncton, was found to be in possession of a significant quantity of contraband cigarettes. The man was arrested at the scene without incident.

Following the arrest, police conducted a search of the vehicle, and seized a total of 119,400 cigarettes. The vehicle was towed.

The 64-year-old man was later released, and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court in February 2023.

The investigation is ongoing.