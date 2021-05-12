HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP have fined a man and woman in Cape Breton for failing to self-isolate upon returning to the province.

Inverness County District RCMP say at approximately 2:35 p.m. on May 5, police were notified that two people who had recently entered Nova Scotia were not answering their phone when compliance officers called them to check on their self-isolation.

Police attended the residence, located in North East Margaree, N.S., at 5:45 p.m. and found that no one was home. Police returned at 6:50 p.m. and found that there was still no one home.

The next morning, police returned to the residence for the third time at 11:55 a.m., and found both people were home. Police spoke with them, and say neither provided a reasonable explanation for not complying with their self-isolation requirements.

Police charged both the man and woman under the Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate. The ticket carries a fine amount of $2,422.00.