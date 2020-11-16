HALIFAX -- A 39-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Dingwells Mills, P.E.I. on Saturday.

According to police, officers with the Kings District RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that resulted in a quantity of methamphetamine tablets being seized.

The 39-year-old was arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to drug trafficking is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.