RCMP in P.E.I. arrest man following traffic stop that led to drug seizure
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 11:38AM AST
HALIFAX -- A 39-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Dingwells Mills, P.E.I. on Saturday.
According to police, officers with the Kings District RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that resulted in a quantity of methamphetamine tablets being seized.
The 39-year-old was arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to drug trafficking is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.