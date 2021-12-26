RCMP investigate shooting in North Preston, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP was called to the intersection of Downey Road and Simmonds Road after a report of a shooting at 1:39 a.m.
HALIFAX -
Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning in North Preston, N.S.
When officers arrived to the scene they found a damaged vehicle. Police say a man was observed running from the area.
No one was injured.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.