

The Canadian Press





Police in Nova Scotia are investigating the theft of eight firearms from a home in Inverness in Cape Breton.

RCMP say sometime between Thursday morning and Friday morning someone broke into the home on the Broad Cove Banks Road through the back door.

Police say the missing firearms are shotguns and rifles and all had trigger locks.

A shed located near the house was also broken into and a chainsaw in a black carrying case was taken.