RCMP investigating after Newfoundland man dies from workplace injuries
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 12:55PM ADT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A 55-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained while working at a Newfoundland college campus last week.
He died on Sunday, according to the RCMP, after being injured last Wednesday while working for a painting company at Stephenville's College of the North Atlantic campus.
The RCMP say they are investigating with the province's chief medical examiner.
A statement Wednesday from Newfoundland-based contracting company RothLochston identified the man as Gerard Drover of Spaniard's Bay, N.L., a cousin of the company's president.
Marty Gregory shared memories of his cousin, describing him as a multi-talented tradesman and musician.
Gregory encouraged people to learn from his family's loss, telling workers to advocate for a safe work environment.