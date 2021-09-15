HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia’s Isle Madame are investigating after over 50 trailer tires were damaged at a business in Cape Breton.

Richmond County District RCMP says between Sept. 11 and 13, the tires were slashed, punctured or damaged on a number of utility and enclosed trailers at a local business in Lennox Passage.

Police say the damage has cost the business over $10,000 to repair.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.