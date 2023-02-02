RCMP investigating fatal fire in Granville Ferry, N.S.

A person has died in an early morning apartment fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

Annapolis District RCMP, EHS and fire services responded to the fire in Granville Ferry, N.S., just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The RCMP says an above-garage apartment was engulfed in flames when officers arrived at the scene.

The remains of an adult were found later inside the apartment.

Police have not released the sex or age of the victim.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Office of the Fire Marshal, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, and the Forensic Identification Section of the RCMP are assisting the Annapolis District RCMP with its investigation.