Nova Scotia RCMP say they continue to investigate a serious collision in Newport Corner Saturday morning.

A garbage truck collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Highways 1 and 215 just before 11:00 a.m.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Three Mile Plains, was airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries. Police say he remains in stable condition.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

The intersection where the collision happened was closed for several hours Saturday, but has since reopened.

Along with police, the provincial labour department is also investigating.