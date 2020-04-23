HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP Major Crime Unit has launched a tip line for any information known about the deadly shooting spree that happened on the weekend.

“We’re looking for any information that could help with the investigation,” said Supt. Darren Campbell, officer in charge of support services for the Nova Scotia RCMP.

“Anything you know, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, could help us piece the puzzle together.”

Police continue to investigate the 12-hour rampage, which spanned 16 crime scenes in several Nova Scotia communities, and left 22 people dead. The shooter was ultimately killed by police at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

Since the tip line was launched on Wednesday, police say they have already received many tips.

RCMP are asking people to use the tip line as their only point of contact to report information about the incident, so they can properly gather and process all of the information.

The phone number for the tip line to call is 902-750-5959, or toll-free at 1-833-570-0121.

In a news release from police on Thursday, they say if the call goes to voicemail to leave a detailed message along with your name and contact information.