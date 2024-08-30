RCMP officer will not face charges after police shooting in Pictou Landing First Nation: SiRT

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says an RCMP officer will not be charged in connection with a police shooting in Pictou Landing First Nation late last year.

RCMP responded to reports of a man threatening people known to him at a home on Harbourview Crescent just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023.

According to a report from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), the man was threatening to harm himself or others and was armed with a knife.

SiRT says calls to police also indicated the man wanted to be shot.

While searching for the man, SiRT says he came out of a residence with his hands in the front pockets of his sweater, before running towards two officers.

One officer discharged four shots from his firearm, hitting the man’s right chest, arm and thigh.

A second officer discharged his Taser.

The officers provided emergency first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital where he underwent surgery and has since recovered.

“My review of the evidence indicates there are no reasonable grounds to believe the SO (Subject Officer) committed a criminal offence,” reads SiRT’s report.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.